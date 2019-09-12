Skip to content

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University Gazette

News hub, weeknight parking, workplace accommodation share Employee Forum agenda

September 12, 2019 – 2:05 pm | Posted in Campus news

Assistant Vice Chancellor and Chief of Police David Perry introduces himself to the Employe Forum at the Sept. 11 meeting.
(Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

Employee Forum delegates heard about a new online destination for faculty and staff news, received helpful tips about weeknight parking, and learned about a program for employees to voluntarily self-identify a disability and receive accommodation.

Presenters shared these updates and items of interest at the Sept. 11 meeting:

In other action:

By Gary Moss, University Gazette