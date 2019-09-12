News hub, weeknight parking, workplace accommodation share Employee Forum agenda

Employee Forum delegates heard about a new online destination for faculty and staff news, received helpful tips about weeknight parking, and learned about a program for employees to voluntarily self-identify a disability and receive accommodation.

Presenters shared these updates and items of interest at the Sept. 11 meeting:

New police chief : David Perry, assistant vice chancellor and chief of UNC Police since Sept. 3, introduced himself to the forum. Before coming to Carolina, Perry was the chief of the Florida State University police.

: David Perry, assistant vice chancellor and chief of UNC Police since Sept. 3, introduced himself to the forum. Before coming to Carolina, Perry was the chief of the Florida State University police. The Well: Tanya Moore, associate vice chancellor for University communications, and Jane Calloway, director of internal communications, announced the Sept. 23 launch of The Well. Designed to be the University’s primary method of internal communication, the website will provide faculty and staff with the latest and most important news they need, Moore said. In addition to news and standing features like Focus Carolina and Carolina People, The Well will be updated daily with In the Know, a list of five bits of information employees need to know, from construction updates to tips from human resources, ITS and more, Calloway said. The Well will expand its reach with an email news digest in the coming months.

In other action: