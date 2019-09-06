Focus Carolina returns for second season

As Focus Carolina kicks off a new season this semester on WCHL, this exclusive program will highlight the stories of more University faculty and what ignites their passion for their work.

These are the first three featured faculty:

Sreedhari Desai is an associate professor of organizational behavior and Crist W. Blackwell Scholar at Kenan-Flagler Business School. She researches how individuals behave in organizations, with a focus on ethical decision making, fairness and gender diversity.

Dr. Robert Bashford focuses on recruiting, training and mentoring the next generation of physicians committed to practicing in rural North Carolina in his role at the School of Medicine.

Dr. Nigel Shaun Matthews is an associate professor in the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry. A medical doctor, dentist and oral surgeon, he focuses his research and clinical work on temporomandibular joint surgery and treating both adult and young patients with arthritis and other jaw related issues.

A new faculty member is featured each week in segments broadcast on WCHL. Tune in to 97.9 FM or 1360 AM morning, noon and evening drive times Monday, Wednesday and Friday and on the weekends.

You can also listen to their stories anytime here on gazette.unc.edu by clicking the Focus Carolina tab in the navigation bar.

Two new faculty:

Erika Wilson

Airs week of Sept. 9

Erika K. Wilson is a professor of law at the UNC School of Law. Her research interests focus on issues related to education law and policy, specifically obtaining educational equality for disadvantaged students, and the intersection between race and the law.

Marisa Marraccini

Airs week of Sept. 16

Marisa Marraccini is an assistant professor of school psychology in the School of Education. Her research focuses on how school environments may influence adolescents recovering from suicidal thoughts and behaviors. She is developing best practice recommendations for how to facilitate a student’s re-entry to school after discharge from psychiatric hospital.