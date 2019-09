Focus Carolina: Sreedhari Desai

Sreedhari Desai researches how individuals behave in organizations, with a focus on ethical decision-making, fairness and gender diversity. Her work focuses on how subtle nudges can affect ethical behavior. And she studies how cultural differences impact the ways men and women interact in the workplace. Across all these projects Dr. Desai relies on carefully designed laboratory experiments paired with real-world data in her exploration of answers.