Panelists debate how to make State Health Plan sustainable and affordable

The concern that sparked the Aug. 26 community forum on the future of the State Health Plan was resolved weeks ago. But the bigger question of what long-term changes need to be made to make the plan more affordable and sustainable generated enough discussion to fill almost two hours.

The Employee Forum, Faculty Council and Carolina Black Caucus sponsored the forum, held to address questions employees had after several large health care providers — including UNC Health Care — didn’t sign up to be in the plan’s network for 2020. That problem was solved Aug. 8 with a compromise that included the current Blue Options providers in next year’s network.

The most tangible impact on University employees will be the delay of the start of the enrollment period from October to November.

But State Treasurer Dale Folwell still wants to implement the Clear Pricing Project that triggered the impasse with health care providers, and providers are still resisting it, at least in its current form.

The lively panel discussion featuring campus leaders, health care experts and Folwell drew 250 people to the Tate-Turner-Kuralt Auditorium and 522 others who watched online, raising questions for the panelists and looking for answers about the future of the plan.

If left unchanged, Folwell said, the State Health Plan will run out of money in two years because costs are going up at a higher rate than the 4% increase proposed by the state legislature and governor for the current fiscal year.

The Clear Pricing Project would replace the current practice of providers negotiating rates confidentially with Blue Cross Blue Shield with transparent rates based on Medicare reimbursement plus a profit ranging from 77% to 100%.

Folwell said transparency is essential to bring costs under control and keep the plan solvent. “You can’t cut the costs of anything until you know what you are already paying,” he said.

More than 28,000 providers signed on to the treasurer’s Clear Pricing Project this year and will be part of the plan’s network for 2020. UNC Health Care did not sign on for Clear Pricing but will continue to be in network as a Blue Options health care provider.

Dr. Matt Ewend, panelist and president of UNC Physicians, noted that UNC Health Care shared the treasurer’s goals. But Ewend proposed a different approach that takes into account the hospital’s annual costs of $500 million for indigent care and $40 million for teaching and research.

“We’ve got to understand where we are going with all this and make sure it doesn’t cripple our ability to take care of the people in this state who need us and to continue the education and the research that we do,” Ewend said. “Our mission and our fundamental responsibility are to the people who we serve.”

Employee Forum Chair Shayna Hill, a panelist, gave examples of a Carolina employee who had to file bankruptcy because of unpaid medical bills and a mother who had to choose between paying her mortgage or paying for health insurance coverage for her children. “They deserve better,” she said, adding, “We’re not data points. We are human beings.”

Another panelist, Aaron McKethan, assistant professor of Population Health Sciences at Duke University and a senior policy fellow at Duke-Margolis Center for Public Policy, said it is true that there is a need for states across the country to begin to think about how to balance their budgets while meeting the rising costs of health care for their employees.

Health care is complex, and it is big, McKethan added, with 20% of the gross national product spent on health care costs.

There are only a few options to save money, including restricting the number of people who have access to care or reducing the level of benefits provided. Other options, now in use, are to raise premiums and out-of-pocket costs. The final option is to find ways to curb the total cost of care, which is an area of focus that both sides agree needs to be done. The hard part will be agreeing on how, McKethan added.

Donna Falvo, panelist and president of the UNC Retired Faculty Association, said the key to reaching consensus on a workable solution will be making sure all stakeholders are involved in the conversation. The forum, she added, was a good start.

Matt Brody, panelist and UNC System senior vice president for human resources, also said that working together is the only way an acceptable solution can be reached. Before the agreement was reached Aug. 8, he heard from countless state employees worried about losing access to long-trusted providers who, without the agreement, would have no longer been inside the plan’s network of providers.

“As chief HR officer for the UNC System I also have an interest in ensuring that, as we attempt to solve these very difficult and real problems, that we as employees don’t get caught in the middle of that.”

Employees can watch a recording of the community forum online.