Building babies’ brains with books

A program designed by a pediatrician and fellow in the Institute for Healthcare Quality Improvement helps parents bond with preemies by reading to them.

Heart monitors beep, machine dials glow, alarms buzz, lights flash, tubes and wires twine. And at the center of it all, in a raised crib or sometimes a plastic isolette, is a tiny baby who got here sooner than expected or arrived very sick.

When a baby is in a neonatal intensive care unit, “it’s a scary time for families,” said Dr. Erin Orth, a clinical fellow in neonatal-perinatal medicine and a fellow in the Institute for Healthcare Quality Improvement in the School of Medicine.

In addition to being worried, parents can also feel helpless and excluded. All the doctors, nurses and technicians in the NICU are busy saving little lives. What can a mother or father do?

Read, Orth said.

Last fall at UNC Children’s Hospital, Orth implemented a NICU-friendly version of the national Reach Out and Read program. The NICU’s Reach Out and Read program is free to any family with a baby in the Newborn Critical Care Center. Babies get a new book at admission, discharge and each month they spend in the NICU. Parents are encouraged to read, talk, and sing to their baby whenever they visit. Since last fall, Orth and her team have enrolled more than 350 babies and their families in the program and given away more than 700 books.

“We see this as a way to support parents, to give them a defined role, a way for them to participate in their baby’s care in a meaningful way that will also set up healthy routines when they leave the NICU,” Orth said.

Benefits of the reading program include faster language and brain development for the at-risk infants as well better bonding at a time when parents and baby may only have brief periods of physical contact.

Bonding with books

Ann Keenan had an emergency C-section that brought baby Aidan into the world at 26 weeks’ gestation and weighing only 1 pound, 11 ounces. To protect their fragile neurologic systems, babies in the NICU who are born that prematurely can only be touched four times a day for the first 72 hours. Keenan couldn’t hold her son at all and could only touch him once every six hours. Aidan spent his first 10 days in an isolette breathing through a tube. When the tube was removed and his mom could hold him, she came every day for up to six hours.

“Aside from breast milk, there’s not much you can do for them,” Keenan said. But then Orth enrolled Aidan in Reach Out and Read and gave him the first book. When Keenan was able to hold Aidan, she used that time of skin-to-skin contact called “kangaroo care” for reading to her baby.

She read that first book, “If You Were My Bunny,” to Aidan about 50 times, along with books that Aidan’s five older siblings picked. Aidan’s dad also read books to Aidan when he visited. A couple of family favorites were “Goodnight Moon” and the “Dr. Seuss Foot Book,” the latter because her husband is a podiatrist, she said.

Keenan homeschooled all her children, but Aidan, who came home at 4 months, “has gotten read to more than anyone else,” she said.

Reaching out

Traditionally Reach Out and Read is a program meant for young children, 6 months to 5 years, in which pediatricians share books with patients and parents at each wellness visit and encourage them to read together.

But a few years ago, Boston Medical Center piloted a program for use in their NICU. Orth, a Boston native, thought it could be successful in North Carolina, as did the local branch of the organization, Reach Out and Read of the Carolinas. They created NICU-specific training modules for providers and nurses in collaboration with the Boston group as well as the team here to launch the only NICU reading program in North Carolina affiliated with the 30-year-old national nonprofit.

“There’s a lot of research behind it. Having them as a partner is really advantageous,” Orth said.

For example, the group can provide guidance about which books to use. Ordinarily, a baby might start with a picture book, but most infants in the NICU have poor eyesight, so a better choice might be something very rhythmical and rhyming. But picture books might be a good option for parents who don’t have strong reading or language skills who can look at the pictures and tell their own stories, Orth said.

The first fellow to participate in the institute’s neonatal-perinatal quality improvement track, Orth wants to improve the parent-infant relationship during the highly stressful time of a baby’s admission to the NICU.

“She’s using this project to gather practical experience in quality improvement,” said Dr. Wayne Price, professor of pediatrics, co-director of the Center for Maternal and Infant Health and director of the neonatal-perinatal medicine fellowship training program. Price said that NICU staff and volunteers also like the program, reading to babies when caring for them.

“This is a wonderful addition to what we already do. We hope to make it a permanent part of the NICU culture,” Price said.

Dr. Emily Vander Schaaf, pediatrician and assistant professor in the School of Medicine and Orth’s mentor, wished that such a program had been in place 4½ years ago, when her own baby was in the NICU for several months.

“I knew I should be talking to my baby but felt awkward doing so. It took me at least a month to think of picking up a book,” she said.

The book she chose was “The Wizard of Oz,” partly to convince her baby that “there’s no place like home.” They still read books together, and “’Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ is still our song,” she said.

Orth will be discussing her implementation of the Reach Out and Read program as one of 12 presenters at IHQI’s Improvement Scholars Symposium. The symposium begins at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Old Clinic Auditorium, room 4008. Find a link to registration at med.unc.edu/ihqi/. Donations to the NICU’s Reach Out and Read program can be made online at www.uncmedicine.org/reachoutandread.