Focus Carolina: Dr. Robert Bashford

As the UNC School of Medicine’s associate dean for rural initiatives, Dr. Robert Bashford focuses on recruiting, training and mentoring the next generation of physicians committed to practicing in rural North Carolina. Since 2013, Bashford has helped build the Kenan Primary Care Scholars program, training a cohort of skilled, dedicated, future physicians committed to service in our state’s rural, underserved areas, where they are needed most.