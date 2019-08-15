Double Tar Heel Charles Marshall will be University’s general counsel

Raleigh attorney Charles Marshall has been named vice chancellor and general counsel for the University, effective Sept. 16.

Marshall is currently a partner at the law firm Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard LLP, where his work focuses on a wide range of topics, including data privacy, digital media, business litigation and election and ethics law. He also is outside general counsel to the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters.

As a University alumnus twice over, Marshall’s Carolina roots run deep. He studied political science and history before graduating with a bachelor of arts with distinction in 1992. During his time as an undergraduate, he served as an assistant student attorney general. Later, he worked on the North Carolina Journal of International Law and Commercial Regulation while earning his doctor of law degree with honors in 1996. He also met his wife, Fraley Marshall, at Carolina.

“We are delighted that Charles is returning to Carolina and will serve in this critical role of vice chancellor and general counsel for our university,” said Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz. “He brings a wide range of professional knowledge and diverse experience to this position, ranging from being an accomplished litigator, attorney and work in all three branches of the federal government to his in-depth knowledge in areas of digital media and data privacy.”

His experience includes four years as an appellate litigator in the U.S. Department of Justice, and two years as a policy advisor on the staff of now-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Marshall will serve as the University’s chief legal officer, providing legal advice and counsel to the Board of Trustees, the chancellor, the administration, faculty and staff on legal matters involving or affecting the institution, as well as direct outside counsel on all cases and issues. As chief legal officer, Marshall also will serve as a liaison with the Office of the President of the UNC System, the state Attorney General’s Office and other authorities on legal issues.

Marshall succeeds Mark Merritt, who left Carolina at the end of 2018. Steve Keadey and Kara Simmons have since served as interim general counsel.

“The opportunity to come back home to Carolina is very exciting,” Marshall said. “My practice has always been broad and diverse, and taking on complex issues is a passion of mine. I’m really looking forward to bringing my skillset to the University.”

His accolades include being selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America in commercial litigation and government relations from 2013-19. He has been recognized in North Carolina Super Lawyers for business litigation from 2012-19. And, he was recognized in Super Lawyers Business Edition in 2015 for business litigation.

He also is active in the community. He served on the Justice Matters Board of Directors (2016-18), and the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors (2012-16). He is a Salvation Army of Wake County youth flag football coach.