Weeknight parking program begins Thursday, Aug. 15

On Aug. 15, a program will go into effect that charges for parking on campus from 5 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Employees whose work schedule is between 5 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. (Monday evening through Friday morning) may purchase a weeknight parking permit through their department parking coordinator based on the sliding salary scale.

Employees who commute to campus via alternative methods (bus, vanpool, carpool, bike, walk) between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. and who do not purchase a daytime permit but return frequently to campus at night may purchase an annual $25 weeknight permit. Daytime Commuter Alternative Program members are eligible for 20 free weeknight passes per semester.

Employee daytime permits are honored during weeknights; no additional action or fee will be required.

Permits are not required for weekend parking, from 5 p.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. Monday. Events may impact lot availability; rollover lots will be provided.

Implementing weeknight parking limits the increases to daytime parking permit and patient/visitor rates. The parking system at Carolina is receipt-supported. Funds from parking permits pay for the operation and maintenance of the parking system, including lots and decks, and support fare-free local and regional transit.

The weeknight parking program is a component of Transportation and Parking’s Five-Year Plan as a funding strategy for the system. Read more about the program and get additional information.