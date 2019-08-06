Todd BenDor named new director of Odum Institute

Todd BenDor, who has served as interim director of the H.W. Odum Institute for Research in Social Science since last September, has been named director.

BenDor has served on faculty at Carolina since 2007, as a professor in the city and regional planning department and director of the department’s doctoral program and doctoral admissions in the College of Arts & Sciences.

He has received numerous awards for his work in environmental and ecological planning. In his research, he uses quantitative and qualitative techniques to better understand the impacts that human activities and development can have on sensitive ecological and environmental systems.

BenDor holds a doctorate in regional planning from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a master’s degree in environmental science from Washington State University and a bachelor’s degree in system dynamics from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.