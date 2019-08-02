Announcing a search committee for Carolina’s next chancellor was just one piece of business announced during the University Board of Trustees meeting on July 31 and Aug. 1. The board also heard annual reports and updates on University initiatives.

July 31: University Affairs Committee

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin announced the creation of a steering committee to study a major initiative on data science.

Blouin also said the University has made a decision regarding the delivery of digital residential learning and digital non-residential learning. The University posted a Request for Proposals earlier for a single vendor to provide all digital learning services and will announce an agreement in the near future.

Executive Vice Provost Ronald P. Strauss made his annual report on faculty retention, telling the committee that this year’s 89 external offers made to Carolina faculty was the second highest number ever. Of these, the University retained 58 faculty members, lost 22 to other universities and are still negotiating with nine.

Employee Forum Chair Shayna Hill recognized Jeff McQueen, a standardized patient training specialist in the School of Medicine, as the 2018 Erskine Bowles Award recipient from the UNC System Staff Assembly. The award was established in 2010 by the UNC Staff Assembly to recognize staff employees whose accomplishments are consistent with the goals of the University and the University’s public service mission.

July 31: Finance, Infrastructure and Audit Committee

• Vice Chancellor for Development David Routh reported that nearly 67,000 donors gave $602 million to support the Campaign for Carolina for the 2019 fiscal year that ended June 30. It was the second year in a row the campaign raised more than $600 million. As part of that effort, the campaign raised more than $417 million in cash, a new record. Routh also singled out various schools and units for their improved fundraising performances, including the School of Medicine for raising $173 million (a 15 percent increase from FY 18) and the School of Government, which raised $3.3 million, a 149 percent increase from the previous year.

Aug. 1: Full board meeting