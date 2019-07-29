Hurt to leave Student Affairs office

Christi Hurt will leave the Student Affairs office, effective Aug. 16, to serve as vice president for strategic initiatives with Margolis Healy and Associates and Cozen O’Connor’s Institutional Response Group, while completing her doctorate at the Gillings School of Global Public Health.

Hurt has been interim vice chancellor since last fall. Before that, she was the assistant vice chancellor and chief of staff for five years, where she led efforts to foster student success, support campus safety and promote equity and access for all students.

“Christi has been an exceptional leader and champion for students,” wrote Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin in a campus email on July 29. “Please join us in thanking Christi for her steadfast leadership and for the important and lasting contributions she has made at Carolina. We are pleased that she will remain a part of our campus community.”

In her new roles, Hurt will bring deep experience and expertise to a law firm and consulting practice that focus on campus safety and security and provide services related to Title IX, the Clery Act and child protection.

Prior to her work in Student Affairs, Hurt served as director of the Carolina Women’s Center, where she increased the University’s capacity to serve students, faculty and staff who have experienced interpersonal violence and abuse. Additionally, she served on an interim basis as the University’s first full-time Title IX coordinator and chaired the campus-wide Sexual Assault Task Force to revise the University’s policy on prohibited discrimination and harassment, including sexual misconduct, adopted in 2014. The task force spent more than a year looking at every step of our processes, from reporting and response to investigation and adjudication, and then made recommendations to significantly improve how we address this important topic.

Hurt holds an adjunct faculty position in the department of Women’s and Gender Studies in the College of Arts & Sciences, where she teaches a course on leadership and violence prevention. She also teaches classes on nonprofit management and nonprofit and government relationships in the School of Government.

Hurt is a Carolina alumna, graduating in 1993 with a bachelor of arts in history and in 1998 with a master’s degree in public administration. She began work on her doctorate last year.

Associate vice chancellor Jonathan Sauls will assume the role of interim vice chancellor while a national search for a permanent leader continues. The campus email described Sauls as a trusted leader who has risen steadily through the ranks since coming to Carolina in 2005.

“We also want to thank our Student Affairs staff for their hard work this summer hosting orientation sessions and making plans for the fall, as we prepare to welcome back students next month,” Guskiewicz and Blouin wrote in the email.