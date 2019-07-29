Apply by July 31 to participate in Tar Heel Bus Tour

The Tar Heel Bus Tour planning committee has received a great response to Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz’s invitation to apply to participate in the 2019 Tar Heel Bus Tour. As a reminder, this Wednesday, July 31, is the last day to submit an application for a spot on the bus.

This year the tour will travel three routes, one each through the Western, Eastern and Southeastern regions of the state, starting Wednesday, Oct. 16, and arriving home Saturday, Oct. 19. The tour will stop along the way to learn more about the communities in North Carolina and see how the research, service and work that Carolina does affects our state.

The application for the bus tour can be found in the Carolina Center for Public Service application portal. Those selected to participate in the bus tour will be notified in early August and will be required to confirm their participation by mid-August.

Visit the Tar Heel Bus Tour website for more information about the tour or call the Carolina Center for Public Service at 919-843-7568.