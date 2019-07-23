Suzanne Barbour of University of Georgia to be new Graduate School dean

Suzanne Barbour, dean of the Graduate School at the University of Georgia, will be dean of the Graduate School and professor of biochemistry and biophysics, effective Sept. 3.

“In this role, Suzanne will continue to build on our commitment to offering world-class graduate education,” wrote Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin in a July 23 campus email welcoming Barbour to campus. “She is particularly excited about engaging adult learners through both degree granting and non-degree granting programs, including micro-credentialing programs — all tenets of Carolina’s digital and lifelong learning initiative.”

An accomplished scholar in biochemistry and molecular biology, Barbour has overseen 250 graduate programs at UGA. Before that, she served as program director in the Division of Molecular and Cellular Biosciences at the National Science Foundation and as a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology in the School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Previously at VCU, she led the graduate program in biochemistry and molecular biology, directed research training at the Center on Health Disparities and held affiliate appointments in the departments of African-American studies, biology and microbiology and immunology.

Barbour has been a coach for the Academy for Future Science Faculty, a key National Institutes of Health initiative, and has served for over a decade on the education and professional development committee of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Throughout her career, she has mentored dozens of students and received numerous awards for professional achievement and teaching excellence.

“A strong Graduate School is a vital part of Carolina’s tradition of excellence in research, undergraduate teaching and community-engaged scholarship. I am confident that Suzanne will continue this trajectory of excellence,” Blouin wrote. “Suzanne has a passion for graduate education and an ability to connect with students and faculty across disciplines. Suzanne is committed to student success at the highest levels.”

Barbour graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a doctorate in molecular biology and genetics from The Johns Hopkins University. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of California, San Diego.

At Carolina, Barbour will succeed Dean Steven W. Matson, who will continue here as a professor. “Please join me in thanking Dean Steven W. Matson for his outstanding leadership and service. I am grateful that he will continue to contribute to our community when he returns to the College of Arts & Sciences and department of biology faculty,” Blouin wrote. He also thanked Dean Gary Bowen of the School of Social Work and the search committee.