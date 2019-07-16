Dr. Lewis Lampiris directs the Dentistry in Service to the Community program in the University’s Adams School of Dentistry, a required component that sends rising fourth- year dental students to underserved areas of North Carolina to provide dental care every summer.

DISC’s impact is twofold: Carolina students gain a more holistic understanding of pa- tients and their needs, and North Carolina’s community-based clinics benefit from the free assistance of talented students. They work for eight weeks in local health departments, community health centers, correctional facilities and veterans hospitals in the state’s urban and rural areas. In the past year, the DISC program provided more than $3 million in dental services.

Students in the DISC program keep a record of their dental work and share personal sto- ries when they return to Carolina.

One student wrote in her essay, ‘I never imagined children would have this much dental disease.’ It is transformative.

With a background in public health dentistry and a commitment to health equity and so- cial justice, Lampiris gives a different perspective to students who mostly intend to enter private practice.

My research focuses on experiential learning. Students learn through direct experiences outside of the classroom. It is really making a difference. We talk about social determinants of health equity. What it means to be a professional, the obligation one has, not just to the patients who are in their practice, but to the whole community.

Lampiris says that Carolina improved the way it prepares students as clinicians and den- tists by having them go through a poverty simulation to help them better understand the patients they see each summer.

Think of it as a giant Monopoly game. Some families are working, some aren’t. They’re surrounded by all of these social services in this simulated space. The goal is keep food on the table, keep a roof over your head and pay for your utilities.

In the simulation’s four 15-minute segments, each representing a week in the families’ lives, the students may find themselves evicted without money to buy food. Their car breaks down; they cannot travel anywhere. The simulations prepare students for living conditions they have never experienced before, and most find it an eye-opening experience.

I’ve been evaluating the impact of this on the students. Every one of the variables that I’ve been looking at, going from little-to-no understanding to a great deal of understanding, shows that about 60 to 70 percent of them feel that their knowledge has increased.