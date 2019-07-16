Employees use Community Service Leave to give back to others

Building homes and tending to vegetables in a garden aren’t usually part of University employees’ job descriptions, but they can still be an invaluable part of a workday.

That’s why University employees receive Community Service Leave, and many Carolina staff members take advantage of the opportunity to serve their communities directly.

“Having the opportunity to give back a little bit makes me think about how I can engage my life even more, both professionally and personally, to give back to North Carolina and the citizens here,” said Tim Poe, director of telehealth for the UNC Cancer Network at the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. He’s also a frequent volunteer at the Carolina Campus Community Garden.

Each year, employees receive up to 24 hours of paid leave to volunteer with community service organizations and schools. There is also Community Service Leave available for employees to use for disaster relief, mentoring and literacy programs.

“There’s nothing like getting out and working on site to build some new skills and to benefit others. We’re on a Habitat for Humanity build site using teamwork and all of our carpentry skills to build a home,” said Dori Brady, manager of the Phillips

Ambassadors Program in the Carolina Asia Center. “Every year I try to use it for projects that UNC proposes but also for organizations that are important to me personally.”

“Habitat is just one of the many organizations that staff from UNC can participate in and volunteer with. We do work at the Carolina Campus Community Garden. We do work with TABLE. We do work with the Carolina Blood Drive,” said Katie Musgrove, program administrator for the Natural Products Research Laboratories in the Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

Musgrove is also vice chair of Employee Forum and chairs the forum’s community service committee. “Community Service Leave is very important for staff here on campus. It’s a great way to give back to community. It’s a great way to have some work-life balance, and it’s a great benefit given to us by the state.”

“I think it’s extremely valuable and it shows that UNC cares about the community. You’re coming out doing something for others. You’re getting your hands dirty. And at the end of the day, there’s something tangible that you’ve done,” Poe said.