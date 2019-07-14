Guskiewicz shares ‘uniquely Carolina’ vision with Employee Forum
In an afternoon session of the Employee Forum’s annual retreat on July 10, Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz shared his top three top priorities for the next several months.
“The first one is launching programs that are uniquely Carolina,” Guskiewicz said. These include:
- the Global Guarantee, to enable every student to have an international experience;
the Institute for Convergent Science, an interdisciplinary re- search space that will be temporarily housed in the Genome Sciences building; and
- the Data Science Institute, a collaboration of faculty, staff and students who want to solve problems by analyzing big data
- The chancellor’s second priority is to strengthen partnerships across the state, most directly with a new brand of the Tar Heel bus tour for faculty over fall break. In it, three buses will travel to different regions of the state visiting places where Carolina researchers work and so “faculty can get to know these towns that our students call home.”
Last, Guskiewicz spoke about Operational Excellence, an initiative to cut through “layers of bureaucracy” to “become a more efficient, more nimble University.” He emphasized improvements in cutting the time to hire a new employee from 110 to 45 days and plans to bring that same efficiency to facilities projects. He also fielded questions from the delegates, including one about access for people with disabilities.
“We need to do better in this space,” Guskiewicz said. When he heard concerns about the Smith Center not having enough disability seating, he said, he met with the people there and that more seating will be available for this basketball season.
”I am very action oriented,” he said. “I believe when there’s a problem, I want to hear about it quickly, and I want to act on it as quickly as I can.”
Guskiewicz said he has also asked that the barricades around the Unsung Founders Memorial on McCorkle Place be removed before Aug. 1.
He said he is looking into how other universities organize their human resources and diversity and inclusion offices to get ideas for revamping Carolina’s functions, whose leadership positions are currently vacant.
Clear Pricing Concerns
Later in the retreat, the delegates unanimously passed a proclamation expressing their concerns about the new Clear Pricing Project, which will change how the State Health Plan pays providers starting Jan. 1, 2020. The Clear Pricing Project involves the State Health Plan establishing its own health care provider network along with a new approach to how providers, such as doctors and hospitals, are reimbursed for covered med- ical services. These rates will be based on a percentage above what Medicare pays providers. It’s not yet clear how many local providers will participate or if University employees will know who they are before the open enrollment period begins in October. Employees enrolled in the State Health Plan received an email on July 8 with information about these changes. More information is available at shpnc.org/state-health-plan- clear-pricing-project.
In the proclamation, the Employee Forum declared it was “imperative that State Health Plan participants and stakeholders are informed of the ‘in-network’ health care provider options with all due haste.” The forum will present the proclamation to Guskiewicz and the Office of Human Resources and share it with the Faculty Council and the Faculty/Staff Assembly.