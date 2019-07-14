Last, Guskiewicz spoke about Operational Excellence, an initiative to cut through “layers of bureaucracy” to “become a more efficient, more nimble University.” He emphasized improvements in cutting the time to hire a new employee from 110 to 45 days and plans to bring that same efficiency to facilities projects. He also fielded questions from the delegates, including one about access for people with disabilities.

In an afternoon session of the Employee Forum’s annual retreat on July 10, Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz shared his top three top priorities for the next several months.

“We need to do better in this space,” Guskiewicz said. When he heard concerns about the Smith Center not having enough disability seating, he said, he met with the people there and that more seating will be available for this basketball season.

”I am very action oriented,” he said. “I believe when there’s a problem, I want to hear about it quickly, and I want to act on it as quickly as I can.”

Guskiewicz said he has also asked that the barricades around the Unsung Founders Memorial on McCorkle Place be removed before Aug. 1.

He said he is looking into how other universities organize their human resources and diversity and inclusion offices to get ideas for revamping Carolina’s functions, whose leadership positions are currently vacant.

Clear Pricing Concerns

Later in the retreat, the delegates unanimously passed a proclamation expressing their concerns about the new Clear Pricing Project, which will change how the State Health Plan pays providers starting Jan. 1, 2020. The Clear Pricing Project involves the State Health Plan establishing its own health care provider network along with a new approach to how providers, such as doctors and hospitals, are reimbursed for covered med- ical services. These rates will be based on a percentage above what Medicare pays providers. It’s not yet clear how many local providers will participate or if University employees will know who they are before the open enrollment period begins in October. Employees enrolled in the State Health Plan received an email on July 8 with information about these changes. More information is available at shpnc.org/state-health-plan- clear-pricing-project.