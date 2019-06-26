UNC System veteran chosen as interim UNC Police chief

Thomas C. Younce will join Carolina as interim chief of UNC Police, effective July 1.

A veteran with nearly 44 years of law enforcement experience, including 15 on university campuses, Younce succeeds Chief Jeff McCracken, who is retiring after 30 years of service at Carolina.

“Throughout his career, Chief Younce has worked tirelessly to protect the safety and security of students, faculty, staff and visitors at East Carolina University, NC State University and Queens University in Charlotte and as interim chief of police at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem. During each of his assignments, Chief Younce has developed a reputation for fostering strong relationships between the police force and their communities,” wrote Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz in a June 26 campus email. The letter was also signed by Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin and Vice Chancellor for Finance and Operations Jonathan Pruitt.

In addition to his experience on university campuses, Younce has served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, an agent for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and chief of police for the city of Wilson, North Carolina. He also holds adjunct faculty positions at three colleges and universities across the state.

Younce earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Auburn University and a master’s in special studies criminal justice from George Washington University. He has also completed additional training at Carolina, NC State University, Harvard University and the FBI Academy.

“We are pleased to welcome Chief Younce to the Carolina family. His decades of experience and skilled leadership will allow him to carry UNC Police forward in the coming weeks as our officers and staff continue to support and protect our students, faculty and staff,” administrators wrote.

“We want to thank Chief Jeff McCracken for his 30 years of service and wish him the best in his retirement,” the letter continued.

The national search for a permanent police chief continues, with a hire anticipated before the start of the academic year.