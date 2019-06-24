Don’t miss the bus

After nearly a decade, the Tar Heel Bus Tour will roll again, this time during fall break. Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz wants to have 90 faculty members and senior administrators on board to connect with and learn from the communities they serve.

Applications opened earlier this month on the Carolina Center for Public Service application portal and will be reviewed starting July 1. Those selected will be notified in early August with a confirmation deadline by mid-August.

The 2019 Tar Heel Bus Tour kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 16, and concludes Saturday, Oct. 19. It will cover more than 1,000 miles of North Carolina, from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the coast, with three buses traveling routes in the western, eastern and southeastern regions of the state.

“We are looking for diversity across disciplines, seniority levels, schools and units across the University to encourage a range of perspectives,” Guskiewicz wrote in an email to faculty and administrators. “During the trip, we will learn more about the state we serve, the issues North Carolinians care about and the people who are working to effect change. As so many of you are aware, Carolina’s work extends far beyond Chapel Hill. We have a presence in every county of this state.”

Stops on the tour will highlight the University’s commitment to public service, showing how scholarship and service are responsive to the concerns of the state’s residents and contribute to the common good. Participants will have the opportunity to visit community organizations working to address key issues, such as education, food insecurity, economic development, health and disaster response. The buses will stop at sites featuring Carolina’s research, teaching and service partnerships while exploring the diverse environment and culture of the state.

For more information, please contact tarheelbustour@unc.edu or call the Carolina Center for Public Service at 919-843-7568.