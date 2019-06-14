Employee Forum elects officers, honors employees for contributions

The Employee Forum elected officers and celebrated University employees across campus for their various contributions at its June 12 meeting.

Chair Shayna Hill, business officer in the department of dental ecology in the Adams School of Dentistry, and secretary Tiffany Carver, administrative assistant in the School of Social Work were both re-elected to their positions.

Katie Musgrove, program administrator at the Eshelman School of Pharmacy, was elected vice chair, and Karlina Matthews, clinical department administrator for the psychiatry department in the School of Medicine, was elected treasurer. Jeff A. McQueen, a training specialist in the School of Medicine, will complete his term as parliamentarian, the only office with a two-year term. All the other officers serve for one year.

The forum also used the meeting to honor several employees for their accomplishments at work.

Beverly Garcia, managing director of research at the Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, won the forum’s Three-Legged Stool Award, which recognizes contributions by individuals who work to promote cooperation and collaboration among faculty, staff and students.

Garcia has worked at the center for more than 20 years, first as a project manager and now as research coordinator. Alice Ammerman, who directs the center, described Garcia as “efficient, exceptionally patient and able to balance the needs of everyone ranging from undergraduates to full professors.”

Ammerman added, “With Beverly’s leadership, we have designed and tested public health interventions that contribute to the health of all North Carolina citizens and beyond.”

The forum’s Recognition and Awards Committee also presented awards in the following categories:

Professional Excellence (for exceptional execution above and beyond assigned duties): Melissa Green, social research assistant in the allied health sciences department in the School of Medicine; Teri Smith, accountant in Gillings School of Global Public Health; Priya Kearney, financial manager in Kenan-Flagler Business School; and Katherine Cresante, practice manager in the allied health sciences department in the School of Medicine.

Hall of Famer or Staff Member of the Year Award (for a staff member at the University at least five years who consistently exemplifies integrity, collaboration, respect and a high level of customer service): Roman Tadesse, lead accounting technician in the administrative accounting office at the Adams School of Dentistry, and Angelica Figueroa, executive assistant to dean of Gillings School of Global Public Health.

The Perfect Addition Award (for a staff member at the

University less than two years who consistently exemplifies

integrity, collaboration, respect and a high level of customer service): Erin Kelley, assistant director of donor relations in the Arts & Sciences Foundation, and Mariel Eaves, administrative support specialist in the LGTBQ Center.

The Pinnacle Award (for demonstrating leadership, vision and commitment to excellence): Viviane Linos, violence prevention coordinator in the Office of the Dean of Students, and Jaci Field, director of athletic outdoor facilities management.

Overton Leadership Award (Named in memory of former Employee Forum chair Jackie Overton, for providing outstanding leadership, teamwork and professional development of peers): Dawna Jones, assistant dean of students in the Office of the Dean of Students, and Terry Brewer, electrician in the building services department of Facilities Services.

Kay Wijnberg Hovious Outstanding Delegate Award (Named in honor of the founding chair of the forum, for outstanding delegates who go above and beyond the call of duty): Rose Thorp, human resources consultant in the cell biology and physiology department in the School of Medicine; Greg Smith, staff diversity liaison in the physics and astronomy department in the College of Arts & Sciences; and Jim Potts, associate chemical safety officer in the Department of Environment, Health and Safety.