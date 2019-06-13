The U.S. Women’s National Team at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup has a significant tint of Carolina blue to go with the red and white.

Five alumnae who played at Carolina for legendary coach Anson Dorrance are on the team’s roster of 23 players. Carolina leads all American colleges in 2019 U.S. World Cup selections.

Forward Tobin Heath ’10, participating in her third World Cup, and goalkeeper Ashlynn Harris ’10, joining for the second time, will look to defend their title from the 2015 World Cup in Canada. Heath’s goal in the Vancouver final helped America capture its third World Cup title with a 5-2 victory against Japan.

Three Tar Heels — defender Crystal Dunn ’14, midfielder Allie Long ’09 and forward Jessica McDonald ’10 — will play in their first World Cup.

Two other Tar Heels will be representing their home countries in France.

Defender Lucy Bronze, who played for the Tar Heels in 2009 and led Carolina to a national championship that season, will play for England for the second time at the World Cup. She was named to the All-Tournament Team in 2015.

Katie Bowen ’16 will play for New Zealand. She is also making her second World Cup appearance. Bowen helped Carolina win its 21st NCAA championship in 2012 and played for New Zealand at the 2015 World Cup before her senior season in Chapel Hill.

The World Cup began June 7 and culminates July 7 with the championship in Lyon.

The Women’s World Cup began in 1991. Half of the players on that first American team, which Dorrance coached, played for Carolina.