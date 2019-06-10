Global Photography Competition celebrates 20 Years

When Carolina’s Global Photography Competition launched 20 years ago, the contest’s judges received just a handful of hard copy photos from a smattering of students, faculty, staff and alumni.

This year, with the contest now open for submissions, the judging committee is anticipating as many as 900 digital entries by its Sept. 15 deadline from Tar Heels all over the world.

The competition’s evolution has gone hand-in-hand with Carolina’s focus on global education and service programs, as well as the breadth of the University community’s international experiences, said Ingrid Smith, events and exhibitions manager for UNC Global.

“The vast diversity of the images we receive every year and the experiences they reflect is always incredibly impressive to me,” she said.

As more and more Tar Heels are given opportunities to experience the world, the photo contest enables them to capture a sense of place through compelling visuals and to share their global experiences with others. Winning photographs are displayed each spring in the FedEx Global Education Center.

“Through the annual exhibition, we are introducing visitors to world regions they may not have been familiar with,” Smith said. “Maybe it serves as a catalyst to get students to start thinking about study abroad or other global opportunities available to them at Carolina. Maybe a community member is able to connect with one of our area studies centers to learn more about their programming and outreach. We hope the exhibition piques interest and even serves as inspiration for all.”

Smith also hopes that the Global Photography Contest encourages participants to think more deeply about the subjects and communities they are documenting.

“It can be difficult to articulate the impact a global experience had,” Smith said. “The competition allows students, faculty and staff to use photography to capture a facet of a culture or experience far better than they may be able to simply describe in words.”

Below are some of the competition’s top photos from the past several years.