CPA’s 15th anniversary season features art created by women

Carolina Performing Arts announced its 15th anniversary season, which will celebrate CPA’s evolution from a performing arts presenter to an experience curator. The 2019-20 season will continue collaborations with artists in the creation of new work to further establish CPA as a global artistic leader.

Programming throughout the 2019-20 season will amplify the creative leadership of women, through performances by icons and trailblazers, unique collaborations and programs featuring art created by women. A conversation with Misty Copeland, principal dancer of American Ballet Theatre, opens the 15th anniversary season in September. Later in the season, other engagements will feature renowned artists including Emmylou Harris, Meredith Monk, Wendy Whelan and Cristina Pato. These performances and others honor the upcoming centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted many American women the right to vote.

“I am energized by the experiences to come for our 15th anniversary,” said Emil Kang, executive and artistic director of Carolina Performing Arts. “As we welcome longtime friends and invest in groundbreaking artistic experiences, the season reflects the evolution of the institution. My hope is that the work we do inspires curiosity in all who experience the power of the arts.”

Tickets are available now for current season subscribers, Carolina staff, faculty and students, with single tickets and new subscription packages for the general public going on sale June 5. Carolina students are eligible for $10 tickets to all performances. Staff and faculty receive a 15% discount on single tickets or an additional 10% discount on subscriptions. Find full performance listings, event details, pricing and venue information at carolinaperformingarts.org. The full season listing also can be found below.