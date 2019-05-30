Professor Angela Kashuba selected as new pharmacy dean

Angela Kashuba, a world-renowned researcher, skilled administrator and dedicated University faculty member, has been selected as the next dean of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy. The appointment, effective Oct. 1, is pending final approval by the University’s Board of Trustees.

“I know from working with Angela for years that she is ideally suited to lead our internationally recognized school forward while maintaining our strong commitment to enhancing the health of North Carolinians,” Provost Robert A. Blouin wrote in a May 30 campus email.

Currently the John and Deborah McNeill Jr. Distinguished Professor, Kashuba has served as chair of the Division of Pharmacotherapy and Experimental Therapeutics for four years. Her acclaimed HIV and AIDS research focuses on the role of antiretroviral therapy in preventing the transmission of HIV, along with the optimal dosing and drug combinations for treating HIV infection. She works to better understand and predict the distribution of drugs throughout the body, the interactions between drugs, and the roles that sex and ethnicity play in the way drugs are processed by the body.

Author of more than 240 peer-reviewed publications and an investigator awarded over $20 million in research funding, Kashuba is director of the UNC Center for AIDS Research Clinical Pharmacology and Analytical Chemistry Core.

Kashuba joined the Carolina faculty in 1997. After earning her bachelor of science degree in pharmacy at the University of Toronto, she completed a general practice residency at Women’s College Hospital and practiced as a critical care pharmacist at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Canada. She then received her Pharm.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo and completed postdoctoral pharmacology training at the Clinical Pharmacology Research Center at Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown, New York.

Dhiren Thakker currently serves as the interim dean and interim director of the Eshelman Institute for Innovation for the pharmacy school.