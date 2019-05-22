UNC Health Care holds groundbreaking ceremony for Surgical Tower

On Monday, UNC Health Care and UNC-Chapel Hill leadership broke ground on a new 333,555 square-foot Surgical Tower, which will be located directly in front of UNC Memorial Hospital.

Scheduled to open in 2022, the facility will provide enhanced surgical spaces, pre- and post-operation rooms and waiting spaces for patients’ families. It will expand the Medical Center’s surgical spaces to accommodate new equipment and procedures, which are being developed by health care providers at UNC Medical Center and around the world.

“The mission of UNC Health Care is to promote the health and well-being of the people of North Carolina,” said Wesley Burks, dean of the UNC School of Medicine and the CEO of UNC Health Care. “The beginning of the new Surgical Tower will only enhance our ability to provide the highest quality surgical and medical care for the people of our state.”

This ambitious project, when complete, will be the largest building on UNC Medical Center’s Chapel Hill campus and will also give UNC Health Care an opportunity to enhance its existing infrastructure.

“This tower will represent UNC’s deep commitment to helping others,” said Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz. “The new Surgical Tower will provide state-of-the-art surgical care for our community and patients across the state.”