Focus Carolina: Vin Steponaitis

Vin Steponaitis is Secretary of the Faculty and the William E. Leuchtenburg Distinguished Professor of Archaeology and Anthropology at Carolina. As secretary of the faculty, he oversees the Office of Faculty Governance and assists in presiding over the regular meetings during the academic year. His research focuses on pre-colonial Indian cultures of the American South, including the origins of political centralization, chiefdoms, studies of ancient art styles and the analysis of ancient ceramics.