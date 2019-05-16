Todd Nicolet named vice provost for digital and lifelong learning

Todd Nicolet has accepted the position of vice provost for digital and lifelong learning, effective May 20. This new position will guide the establishment of the University’s vision and unified strategy for a future-directed, sustainable digital learning institutional environment.

In this role, Nicolet will lead a coordinated, institution-wide effort to provide design, implementation planning, execution, assessment and a continuous improvement process for digital degree and non-degree residential and non-residential offerings as well as instructional support in the design and delivery of digital academic offerings. He also will lead Carolina’s engagement with the UNC System’s Digital Learning Initiative.

Nicolet is the vice dean at the Gillings School of Global Public Health, where he is responsible for leadership of local and global research and service support units, facilitating effective operations and advancing strategic planning across the school. As vice dean, he led the school’s decision-making process to develop a digital format master of public health degree and then guided the development of the program. He also has played a central role in developing a joint master’s in public health in partnership with UNC Asheville and the Mountain Area Health Education Center.

Prior to rejoining the Gillings School in 2016, Nicolet was associate dean for operations at the School of Government, where he led the faculty decision-making process to develop a digital format of the master of public administration, the MPA@UNC. He served as its first director, overseeing instructors as well as admissions, student support and career services.

Earlier in his career at Carolina he managed the Online Instruction Group and served as instructional technology consultant at the Gillings School.

On behalf of the University, Nicolet chaired the chancellor-appointed Policy and Procedures Working Group, which led to the establishment of the Office of Ethics Education and Policy Management and the Policy Review Committee.

Nicolet earned a bachelor of arts in literature from Eckerd College, a master of arts in English from Carolina and a doctorate in higher education administration from UNC Greensboro.