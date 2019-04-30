Interprofessional Tar Heel healthcare team takes second place in national competition

A four-member student team from Carolina placed second in a national competition focused on interprofessional collaboration, winning a $5,000 team scholarship. A total of 17 teams competed in the 15th annual CLARION National Interprofessional Case Competition on April 13 at the University of Minnesota. First place and a $7,500 team scholarship went to the University of Illinois at Chicago, and third-place Texas A&M received $2,500.

Assistant professor Maureen Baker of the School of Nursing led the team of students:

Natalie Browne, Gillings School of Global Public Health;

Uzma Kham, clinical rehabilitation and mental health counseling, allied health sciences department, School of Medicine;

Monica Kim, Adams School of Dentistry; and

Christine Ko, Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

CLARION is a University of Minnesota student organization dedicated to improving health care through interprofessional collaboration. In its annual competition, four-member student teams representing at least two disciplines are given a case to analyze and propose a solution.

This year, teams were tasked to address the rise of individuals experiencing homelessness in Hennepin County, Minnesota, and their resulting poor health outcomes. Identifying the primary problem as a lack of coordination in connecting individuals with helpful health resources, the Tar Heel team proposed introducing telemedicine kiosk stations in areas with high concentrations of homelessness.