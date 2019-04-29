Skip to content

Six individuals and one program receive 2019 Diversity Awards

Using the tagline “an inclusive blue begins with you,” Carolina’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion presented its 11th annual awards April 29 at the CURRENT Art Space on Franklin Street. Those honored came from a record number of nominations received this year.

“Diversity opens the doors to challenge our thinking,” said Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz in his remarks to a roomful of well-wishers. “Thank you for making Carolina a welcoming and supporting home for everyone here.”

2019 Diversity Award Winners

The following received 2019 Diversity Awards:

Performances by two student groups, UNC Wordsmiths and UNC Cadence, bookended the awards presentation.

By Susan Hudson, University Gazette