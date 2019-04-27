Message from Interim Chancellor Guskiewicz on synagogue shooting

Dear Carolina Community,

Today, a tragic act of anti-Semitic violence unfolded at the Chabad of Poway synagogue outside of San Diego. One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting on the last day of Passover, a high holiday that commemorates the Jews’ exodus from Egypt and freedom from slavery. On behalf of all of us at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, I extend our profound sympathies and condolences to the families and friends of the victims and to the Chabad of Poway congregants.

I know that this news deeply affects members of our community, particularly our Jewish community, which has suffered inappropriate and insensitive comments made at a recent conference on campus, as well as the distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in Davis Library earlier this month. I also know that other recent racist and hateful exhibits on campus have left many feeling shaken and unsafe. I condemn any anti-Semitic act, as well as threats of violence and expressions of hate. As the semester draws to a close, I hope that our community will come together in kindness, promoting peace and inclusion. If you need help, the following campus resources are available:

Counseling and Psychological Services for students: 919-966-3658.

The University’s Employee Assistance Program is available for faculty and staff: 877-314-5841.

If you ever feel threatened or in danger, please contact 911 for an emergency or University Police at 919-962-3951. If you have not done so already, please download the LiveSafe app and use it.

Sincerely,

Kevin M. Guskiewicz

Interim Chancellor