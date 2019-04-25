Weber appointed chief audit officer

Dean Weber has been appointed chief audit officer, effective May 1.

“Dean comes to Carolina with a wealth of experience in internal audit and risk assessment activities, most recently as director of the Office of Internal Audit and Risk Assessment for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education,” Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said in an April 25 email to the campus community. “In this role, Dean strengthened the framework of internal controls and governance processes, reporting to the board audit committee and the system’s chancellor.”

As Carolina’s chief audit officer, Weber will lead the Internal Audit department to provide independent, proactive analyses of governance, operations, financial activities and systems of internal control to ensure resources are used in a way that manages risk, complies with state and federal requirements, and serves the University’s mission.

Key to this role will be Weber’s ability to work across the University community and serve as a respected and trusted adviser, Guskiewicz said.

Weber’s career in internal audit boasts a track record of benchmarking operations and crafting recommendations to drive improvements, reduce costs and ensure compliance. Weber has worked in Pennsylvania’s higher education internal controls and auditing area for 25 years, advancing from analyst to his current role.

A certified internal auditor, Weber has a certification in risk management assurance and is a member of the Association of College and University Auditors. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting at Saint Francis University.