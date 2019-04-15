Faculty Council approves IDEAS in Action curriculum, starting fall 2021

At its last meeting of the academic year, Faculty Council approved IDEAS in Action as the new general education curriculum for the University, starting in fall 2021. The class of 2025 will be the first to graduate under the new general education requirements.

Andrew Perrin, sociology professor and chair of the coordinating committee that developed the curriculum, described the fifth version of the plan, the one overwhelmingly approved April 12, as “the product of an intensive and wide-ranging deliberative process within our campus community.”

“I think this curriculum is a great opportunity to put into practice the ideals of access, excellence and public service we’re all so proud of at Carolina,” Perrin told the council.

Before the vote, the proposed curriculum was endorsed by Peter Andringa, an undergraduate observer on the council; Richard McLaughlin, chair of the mathematics department; and interim Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, Terry Rhodes.

“I’m truly excited about this curriculum,” Rhodes said. “In my capacity and role as interim dean of the College, we are committed to making sure that departments and our students are being followed closely as we implement this curriculum. We are ready for the implementation stage.”

In his remarks to the faculty, Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz updated faculty on recent incidents of racism and anti-Semitism on campus, the March 31 defacement of the Unsung Founders Memorial and the placement of anti-Semitic posters in Davis Library and other campus locations the week of April 8.

“There is no place on this campus for anti-Semitism, racism, extremism or hate of any kind,” he said. “I want to work with all of you to ensure that we do everything possible to ensure that every faculty member, staff member, student at this University feels welcomed and included.”

In other action, Faculty Council:

— Susan Hudson, University Gazette