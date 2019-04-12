Police Chief Jeff McCracken will retire July 1

Jeff B. McCracken, director of public safety and UNC police chief, has announced his intention to retire after 30 years of service to Carolina and the State of North Carolina, effective July 1.

McCracken joined the department in 1993 as an investigator and rose through the ranks, becoming operations major in 1997 and deputy director in 1998. He was appointed interim director in March 2007 and sworn in as chief of police in August 2007. A North Carolina native, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University, and a master’s in public administration from NC State University.

“Jeff has worked tirelessly to maintain a safe campus environment. Respected not only by his police force, he is highly regarded by peers in law enforcement at all levels of government,” wrote Robert A. Blouin, provost and executive vice chancellor, and Jonathan Pruitt, vice chancellor for finance and operations, in an April 12 campus email. “Jeff’s legacy is a safer Carolina, and the establishment of strong and lasting collaborative relationships with our neighboring communities and regional first responders.”

As chief, McCracken was instrumental in the development and implementation of Alert Carolina, used to communicate emergencies and other situations affecting the safety and health of the community. He also improved the University’s emergency management preparedness, including establishment of the emergency management director position, facilitation of University-wide emergency preparedness tabletop exercises and implementation of regular safety drills.

A national search for a Chief of Police will start immediately.