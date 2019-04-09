FOCUS ON: ED MAYDEW
Ed Maydew’s research and teaching at Kenan-Flagler Business School center on corporate tax planning and accounting and their roles in economic decisions. He is David E. Hoffman Distinguished Professor of Accounting. Maydew also directs the UNC Tax Center, which helps tax scholars, policymakers and practitioners better understand tax research and how it affects real world issues.
“We’ve done a lot of work to try to understand why rates vary across companies and over a long period of time because we know in any given year taxes can bounce around quite a bit because of various things.
Maydew found that influences on corporate tax planning include the CEO’s attitude on tax avoidance and the influence of members of the CEO’s business circle. He tries to find how predictable executive influence is on companies.
“We built this huge database of executives and followed them across companies. We found that some executives seemed to exert a big influence on their firm’s tax planning. We gathered lots of biographical information on the executives – where they went to school, if they are paid based on stock compensation or straight salary.
Part of Maydew’s research is properly applying tax code to personal or corporate returns and the difference between legal and illegal tax avoidance. With central banks tracking investments between countries, he wanted to find out how much money was being hidden.
“We found a way to estimate how much was due to tax evasion and how much was from information-exchange agreements. In 2000, several developed countries enacted information-sharing arrangements with each other to try to combat people hiding money offshore.
Maydew says one can think about corporate taxation like business partners nego- tiating how to divide the company’s income. The nation’s tax code is a complicated agreement between government, citizens and companies on how to split up income from production.
“The tax code is not negotiated with the government. Usually it’s imposed upon the company or the citizen. We could argue that, through the political process, you can lobby and have some influence, but it’s largely imposed. That seems to give the power to the government. Still, government must create one set of tax laws that covers so many different tax patterns and tax payers. Then, private parties have the power to execute their tax planning.
