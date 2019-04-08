Lloyd Kramer to serve as interim faculty chair until 2020 election

Lloyd Kramer will serve as faculty chair May 8 through June 30, 2020, when the candidate who wins the 2020 election will become faculty chair.

The Faculty Advisory Committee selected Kramer when they met April 8 to appoint an interim chair of the faculty to succeed Leslie Parise, who is stepping down from the post effective May 8.

A specialist in modern European history, Kramer came to UNC in 1986 and chaired the history department from 2004 to 2013. He also has long experience in faculty governance, having previously been elected to the Faculty Council, Faculty Executive Committee, Faculty Assembly Delegation and Advisory Committee, to name just a few of his former roles. He is currently director of Carolina Public Humanities, an outreach program in the College of Arts and Sciences that serves the University and North Carolinians through humanities-centered events that connect faculty with communities and educators across the state.