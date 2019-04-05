‘This just feels different’

Senior Vice Provost for Business Operations Rick Wernoski

reviews the early successes of Operational Excellence

and outlines the challenges ahead.

With The Blueprint for Next as the guide for Carolina’s next decade, University employees embrace its goals and are eager to propel Carolina forward. The campus community is moving toward a culture of continuous improvement to transform the University’s administrative operations. Employees are the ones to identify challenges, then create solutions and implement them. Rick Wernoski, senior vice provost for business operations, leads Operational Excellence. He shares his thoughts and ideas on this important initiative.

The Provost’s office is responsible for ensuring University initiatives are aligned with The Blueprint for Next, the University’s strategic framework. It is also responsible for oversight of University operations, including human resources, finance and IT. Why is an effective and efficient administrative operating model critical to supporting The Blueprint’s overarching goals?

We have ambitious goals as a University, but no easy way to achieve them. We need to maximize our resources. Creating efficient operations will unlock our time and talent to facilitate implementation of the priorities outlined in The Blueprint for Next. The Blueprint’s two pillars — of the public, for the public and innovation made fundamental — guide us in prioritizing our work.

Operational Excellence recently rolled out new tools and resources for hiring and procurement projects that were tested in two pilot programs and produced positive results in a matter of months. Why was it important to start by solving a few things quickly? What role did faculty and staff play?

Once we identified several key administrative challenges through our extensive listening tours, we began to work on solutions. It’s important to know, though, that we didn’t start with the solution in mind. To make sure our employees’ voices were heard, the Operational Excellence team engaged the University community across all levels, especially the staff. We went to employees with what we believed were the right questions and sought their input to create the solutions. And they were eager to share ideas. We knew that if we could quickly solve a few challenges with ideas from our employees, we could build momentum — the opportunity to be a part of the solution is what inspired so many employees to want to be a part of this transformation.

The comment that we keep hearing from people is ‘this just feels different.’ Faculty and staff have come together in a way that I haven’t seen before in my 25 years working in higher education.

This initiative was called Carolina Excellence and now it’s called Operational Excellence. Why the change?

When we began this work, we wanted to differentiate it from other Operational Excellence projects in the provost’s office, like the data analytics project and the new budget model. But we were too quick in renaming our work Carolina Excellence, which is the name of an important initiative in the Office of Student Affairs. We heard from employees that we had created confusion, so we followed our own philosophy of listening to feedback — and we’ve switched to Operational Excellence.

Part of the new tools in procurement and hiring includes the use of “war rooms,” or online communities, made up of central staff and staff from various schools or units. How does this speed progress and remove obstacles?

Open communication is everything to us. As University employees, we are busy and focused, and we often work in siloes. So many problems have been solved by simply bringing people together who normally don’t interact and doing it on a regular, predictable schedule. That collective expertise is solving difficult challenges that were believed to be impossible in record time.

The speed of the redesigned hiring process is important, but what is equally important is that we’ve positioned ourselves to attract and develop the best and most diverse workforce. With the changes, we are able to more nimbly respond to changing demands within the University and we’ve created a better hiring experience for our job candidates. For procurement, the team developed a decision tree to help employees select the right method to make small-dollar purchases. With this new process, less time is spent processing small-dollar vouchers allowing employees time to focus on strategic activities.

You are staggering the rollout of the procurement and hiring processes over the next six months. Why does this approach make sense?

We want to make sure that Operational Excellence doesn’t overwhelm the campus and the hundreds of employees who are driving the change. We divided the schools and units across the campus into three cohorts, working closely with their leadership to develop the timeline.

Our training goes beyond handing over a toolkit. To help set the stage for success, we are providing intensive training to each cohort. At every step of the process, we learn to do it better, and we integrate that knowledge into the next round. We also have been thoughtful of the other change efforts occurring across the University. Staggering the roll out ensures that we maintain momentum and avoid change fatigue.

Operational Excellence is launching two new projects. What can you tell us about them?

I’m excited about the two new projects coming online in April. The first is a redesign of the research lifecycle plan process. Evaluating this process from proposal to award to project completion and close out will show us where we see challenges and allow us to correct those, creating a smoother process that will allow for a faster proposal review process and more proposals submitted for consideration. The second project is a cross-cutting initiative that will look at roles and responsibilities across human resources, finance and research administration. We have diligent, hardworking staff and many of them try to do it all by responding whenever something needs to be done. The unfortunate by-product is that lanes of responsibility are not often clear and frustration abounds. Our goal is to fix that by examining role clarity, collaboration and governance across the three functions.

How is Carolina shifting its culture to make operational excellence a priority?

Carolina can be bureaucratic and siloed, particularly when it comes to the execution of administrative tasks. In the listening tours we did last fall with more than 400 employees, faculty and staff told us over and over that operations are holding the University back. They say they don’t have the time to be strategic because they are often caught up in transactional tasks. In implementing playbooks that guide best practices, and creating war rooms of multidisciplinary teams, we are doing away with the status quo while creating buy-in from a broad range of stakeholders. That elevates the discussion and helps all of us who lead these functions to feel more essential to the University’s mission. A real energy and drive results from that sense of inclusion and purpose, and it is enabling our success.

How will you know Operational Excellence is a success? How long will it take?

We’ll see near-term success by achieving our ambitious targets in hiring, procurement and the research lifecycle plan process redesign that we launched in early March. We’ll see medium-term impact in the formal and informal feedback we receive on the experience of faculty, staff and students when they engage with these processes. We’ll see long-term success once we’ve honed a well-defined proven process to quickly solve the pain points as we identify them. The journey never really ends, but the community should notice a difference by this time next year: Our administrative operations should be working better: hiring will happen faster, purchasing will be smoother and roles between departments will be better aligned.

Is there a secret to success?

There is really no secret — we just need to give our great people the license to solve problems without constraints or boundaries. If we do that, we will continue to unlock the creativity and sense of shared purpose that has always defined Carolina.

What opportunities will Operational Excellence create for staff?

Staff at Carolina are often the hidden heroes of the University, often working late nights to get the job done, and utilizing implicit repositories of institutional knowledge. Operational Excellence has made those hidden heroes a part of the solution. I am grateful for the dynamic leadership and enthusiasm that so many have demonstrated and expect employees at all levels to be a permanent fixture in these ongoing efforts.

You mentioned the enthusiasm for Operational Excellence and the new processes and tools that it has already developed. How will you capture that spirit and ensure it spreads across the University?

Because everyone experiences operations at some level, I hope the buy-in and enthusiasm continues to spread organically as it has over the past six months. We have more than 100 employees who have been directly connected to the project, and many of those individuals have become our greatest ambassadors. As people not directly connected with Carolina Excellence experience its benefits, namely smoother operations, I think we’ll see broad buy-in from across the community.