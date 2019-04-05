Guskiewicz promotes return of Tar Heel Bus Tour at BOT meeting

At his first Board of Trustees meeting as interim chancellor, Kevin Guskiewicz was greeted by an old friend sitting in the audience.

“I’m glad that I could come while we’re undefeated,” returning head football coach Mack Brown joked after being recognized by Chair Haywood Cochrane at the April 4 meeting. During Brown’s previous stint as Carolina’s coach (1988-97), he and his staff cooperated with Guskiewicz in his research on football players and concussions.

“In the mid ‘90s, when this guy came through to talk about head injuries,” Brown said, “I thought, ‘You know, I’m going to be back in Chapel Hill coaching in 2018 and he’s going to be the chancellor.’”

Continuing the #ThrowbackThursday theme, Guskiewicz announced his plan to bring back something else from a previous era, the annual Tar Heel Bus Tour (1997-2008). On the tour, about three dozen new faculty members spent the week after Spring Commencement crisscrossing the state, learning about its history and people and visiting Carolina research and service projects outside Chapel Hill.

“We’re going to restart the engine on the bus,” said Guskiewicz, who has proposed a bus trip over the next fall break, Oct. 16-19. “This will help us build trust and accountability with the people of our state and allow us to demonstrate exactly how and why Carolina is passionately public.”

Other highlights from the meeting included: