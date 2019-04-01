Message from Chancellor for National Graduate and Professional Student Appreciation Week

Dear Carolina Community –

Please join me in celebrating Graduate and Professional Student Appreciation Week that runs from Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 5.

Representing more than one-third of our student enrollment, graduate and professional students are at the heart of what makes Carolina so special. Some of the world’s greatest innovations begin in our graduate and professional programs. Carolina would not be the top-tier research university that we are — and the most public of the publics — without the essential contributions of these talented and dedicated students. Over the years, it has been my great fortune to teach and work alongside these students so I know they are the future of discovery.

To our graduate and professional students – please accept my sincere thanks on behalf of the entire University for all you do every day. Your contributions as teachers, researchers, volunteers, mentors and athletes across our campus fuels Carolina’s excellence today and will power our world in the future. Carolina truly loves our graduate students!

To our faculty, staff and undergraduate students – I encourage you to pause and offer your own thanks to the graduate and professional students with whom you interact.

You can learn more about the special events on our campus during the week through The Graduate School. There will be activities taking place in many individual departments as well throughout the week.

Kevin M. Guskiewicz

Interim Chancellor