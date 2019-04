Focus Carolina: Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody

Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody is the Ray M. Hayworth and Family Distinguished Professor of Mood and Anxiety Disorders and an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry of the School of Medicine. She is the founder and director of the UNC Perinatal Psychiatry Program of the UNC Center for Women’s Mood Disorders. She serves as the executive medical director for the system-wide Well-Being Program of UNC HealthCare and the School of Medicine.