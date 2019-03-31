Message from Interim Chancellor Guskiewicz

Dear Carolina Community,

I want to make you aware of two racist actions that took place on our campus early this morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, two individuals defaced the Unsung Founders Memorial, writing racist and other deplorable language on it. University Police contacted the facilities department, and the Memorial was cleaned. In addition, University Police discovered that an installation outside Hanes Art Center was also vandalized with hateful language and racial slurs today. Both incidents are being investigated.

University Police are in the process of obtaining a warrant for the arrest of one of the individuals who is known to be affiliated with the Heirs to the Confederacy and was identified on surveillance tape. University Police are reviewing the tape to identify the other person involved.

These events challenge not only our most fundamental community values, but also the safety of our campus. Lawless behavior will not be tolerated, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions.

If you receive threats or ever feel your safety is threatened, including on social media, contact police by dialing 911.

Sincerely,

Kevin M. Guskiewicz

Interim Chancellor