FOCUS ON: AMELIA GIBSON

As an assistant professor in Carolina’s School of Information and Library Science, Amelia Gibson looks at how members of marginalized communities access health information. She is especially interested in how people with autism and their families seek and exchange information in their local communities.

Gibson is studying how librarians, who are trained as information professionals, and public libraries can help people with autism and their families find what they need.

One problem that people with autism encounter is that services for them decrease as they get older. Some parents call it a “services cliff” that presents itself differently, depending on the institution.



If you’re talking about schools, it’s pretty much a cutoff at the end of high school. If it’s public libraries or any public space where people aren’t especially well trained to understand how to serve people on the spectrum, it tends to end at around 11, 12, 13 years old.

Gibson also studies children and young adults who have autism and the technology they use in everyday things — to cook, get around, do homework, make friends or apply for jobs. Apps for transportation and communication stand out among the apps used most frequently.



Transportation is a really big deal for young adults who are semi-independent or independent and are on the spectrum. So the NextBus app and all those other apps that tell you when the bus is coming and Uber were transportation apps that people talked about using most frequently.

Gibson found that young men with autism were particularly tech-savvy, often teaching their parents about technology.



They relied on indicators from Google or Apple about what’s safe to download. They were willing to test and try, to give opinions about what was good and what wasn’t good. If things were not reliable or accurate, they were quick to put them aside because they rely on some of these apps for safety.

To increase awareness about autism and all disabilities and services required, Gibson launched a new class for Information and Library Science students that is also open to the public. Called Disability Informatics and Information, the course addresses a range of issues having to do with disability and any kind of information system or service.



There are very few disability studies focused courses at Carolina. This one focuses on a range of topics related to providing services and planning systems. We have people come in from all over the country to talk about a range of topics related to disability.

