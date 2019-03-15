Message from Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz on Christchurch, New Zealand

Dear Carolina Community,

On Friday, the people of New Zealand experienced the deadliest terror attack in their history, which took the lives of 49 people worshipping at two mosques in the city of Christchurch. On behalf of all of us at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and to the people of New Zealand. I also want to express my utmost support for Muslim members of our community. We know that this news will deeply affect some, and now is a time to care for each other with kindness.

The following campus resources are available to help:

Counseling and Psychological Services for students: 919-966-3658

The University’s Employee Assistance Program for faculty and staff: 877-314-5841

If you ever feel threatened or in danger, please contact 911 for an emergency or University Police at 919-962-3951. If you have not done so already, please download the LiveSafe app and use it.

Sincerely,

Kevin M. Guskiewicz

Interim Chancellor