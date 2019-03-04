Focus Carolina: Alice Ammerman

As the director of the UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Dr. Alice Ammerman is interested in design and testing of innovative ways to provide community-based nutrition and physical activity intervention approaches to prevent the risk of chronic diseases in primarily low income and minority populations. Her team has created Good Bowls, nutritious frozen meals made with locally-sourced ingredients that are sold at a high and low price point to facilitate healthy food access among people at all income levels.