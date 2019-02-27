Carolina is ahead of schedule on meeting many UNC System goals

The UNC System set the bar high for its schools, and Carolina is meeting its Higher Expectations.

One year into Higher Expectations, the UNC System’s five-year strategic plan, Carolina surpassed goals for four of the nine metrics that the state measures, achieved moderate success with three others, and fell just short in the remaining two categories.

In 2018, Carolina showed marked improvement in increasing enrollments of low-income and rural students, increasing research productivity and reducing the gender gap in undergraduate degree efficiency. Carolina also met or exceeded its goals in increasing rural degree completions and critical workforce credentials and in sustaining overall undergraduate degree efficiency.

For improving the five-year graduation rate, Carolina missed the interim target of 92 percent by only 0.7 percentage points. For increasing the number of degree completions by low-income students, the University fell short by 31 students but, because of a fluctuation in the number of North Carolina Pell grant recipients; however, this cohort actually had the highest four-year graduation rate ever for this group at 80.6 percent.

“I just wish all of you could have been in the room,” Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin told the members of Faculty Council earlier this month, when he spoke about the metrics report given to the Board of Trustees. “I think all of you would have had an incredible sense of pride in what this University has been able to accomplish.”

In 2017, then-UNC System President Margaret Spellings announced a five-year strategic plan with five areas of focus: access, affordability and efficiency, student success, economic impact and community engagement, and excellent and diverse institutions.

To measure the progress of each institution, the plan included nine metrics related to access, student success and economic impact. Campuses categorized each of these metrics as areas they wanted to prioritize, improve or sustain. They then worked with UNC System staff to set specific yearly targets as well as “stretch” goals for each.

The agreements signed by each chancellor as well as the institution-specific dashboards showing the targets for each school are available at http://northcarolina.edu/strategic-planning.

“They did set some targets for us that were very aggressive,” said Lynn Williford, assistant provost for institutional research and assessment in giving the report to the BOT’s University Affairs committee on Jan. 30. “All of this aligns very well with The Blueprint for Next, so it was not much of a stretch for us to understand that these were good metrics for us, too.”

Areas to prioritize

The University selected five areas to prioritize: improving the five-year graduation rate and increasing critical workforce credentials, research productivity, rural enrollments and low-income student degree completions.

Carolina’s four-year graduation rate is second only among public universities to the University of Virginia, Williford said. With a five-year graduation rate of 91.3 percent, reaching its stretch goal of 94 percent by 2022 would place it in competition with the top private universities as well. Planned improvements in student support services and student-centered systems, as well as expanded support for summer study programs will help the University bolster this figure in the years to come.

The next priority metric, critical workforce credentials, measures degrees and certificates awarded in education, STEM fields and health sciences, aligning closely with The Blueprint for Next priority for “preparing our graduates for the new economy.” Carolina exceeded its 2017-18 target of 3,429 by 36, and the number of STEM credentials awarded on campus has increased by 22 percent since 2010-11. The STEM-focused Quality Enhancement Plan in the College of Arts & Sciences and new graduate degree and certificate programs in health sciences and STEM disciplines will help build on this momentum.

With $890.3 million in research productivity, Carolina far surpassed its target for the year, approaching its 2022 stretch goal of $905.3 million. The University currently ranks fifth in federal funding and 11th in overall research volume. Grant funding, however, is subject to forces beyond the University’s control, such as federal government decisions and institutional competition. Reflecting a key theme in The Blueprint for Next strategic framework — translating research into professional, commercial and societal benefits — campus research has generated a total of 839 U.S. patents and 220 active North Carolina businesses employing 7,147 state residents.

In rural enrollments, Carolina rocketed beyond the 2022 stretch goal of 4,140 in its first year with an enrollment of 4,207 rural students. This success has been fueled by such programs as the Carolina College Advising Corps, which places college advisers in public high schools across the state. The University also recently expanded the Carolina Student Transfer Excellence Program (C-STEP), which partners with 13 North Carolina community colleges, most of them in rural counties, to foster access and success for low- to moderate-income students.

The final priority metric, low-income student degree completions, measures the number of bachelor’s degrees awarded to North Carolina residents who receive Pell grants to attend college. This year’s target for Carolina was 1,101 degrees and the University awarded 1,070. A key program in this effort is the Carolina Covenant, which promises low-income students the opportunity to earn their degrees without debt provided they work part-time. The Covenant also offers mentoring, academic and personal support services, and other resources to help guide students to on-time graduation. Since the program started, the completion rate for Covenant Scholars has increased dramatically, from 57 percent to 78 percent.

“This is a staggering place — the work that goes on here and the research that goes on here and the value to the state,” said trustee Charles Duckett, chair of the University Affairs committee upon hearing the metrics report. “People say that it’s not the same place that it was before and they’re right. It’s better than it’s ever been.”