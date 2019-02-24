Focus Carolina: Cheryl Giscombe

Cheryl L. Woods Giscombé is Levine Family Distinguished Term Associate Professor in Quality of Life, Health Promotion and Wellness, Macy Faculty Scholar and Director, Interprofessional Leadership Institute for Mental Health Equity in the School of Nursing. She is trained in both nursing and psychology. Her research focuses on health disparities among African-Americans and investigates how stress and coping strategies contribute to health outcomes. She also leads self-care initiatives in the School of Nursing and mentors future nurses.