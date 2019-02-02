Focus Carolina: Jeff Welty

Jeff Welty is an expert in criminal law and procedure in the School of Government. He founded and contributes regularly to the North Carolina Criminal Law Blog, an award-winning resource visited by approximately 100,000 users each month. He also serves as the director of the North Carolina Judicial College, which provides training and education to the state’s judicial officials.

