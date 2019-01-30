Skip to content

University Gazette

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Things are looking up

January 30, 2019 – 8:01 am | Posted in Arts, Arts & Humanities, Campus, Campus & Community

Can you guess where photographer Johnny Andrews was when he took these pictures?

A.

 

B.

C.

 

D.

 

E.

 

F.

 

Answers:

A.  Hill Hall

B. McColl Building

C. Carmichael Arena

D.Van Hecke-Wettach Hall

E. Bell Tower

F. Genome Sciences Building