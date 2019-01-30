Skip to content
University Gazette
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Home
About the Gazette
Calendar
Focus Carolina
Got News?
Archives
Search University Gazette
Things are looking up
January 30, 2019 – 8:01 am
|
Posted in
Arts
,
Arts & Humanities
,
Campus
,
Campus & Community
Can you guess where photographer Johnny Andrews was when he took these pictures?
A.
B.
C.
D.
E.
F.
Answers:
A. Hill Hall
B. McColl Building
C. Carmichael Arena
D.Van Hecke-Wettach Hall
E. Bell Tower
F. Genome Sciences Building
SHARE ON
Twitter
Google+
Facebook
Pin It