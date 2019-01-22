Focus Carolina: Carissa Hessick

Carissa Byrne Hessick is the Anne Shea Ransdell and William Garland “Buck” Ransdell Jr. Distinguished Professor of Law. She is also the director of the Prosecutors and Politics Project at Carolina’s School of Law. The project was started to bring scholarly attention to the accountability of elected prosecutors, to understand the relationship between prosecutors and politics, and to give voters better access to information about campaign contributions they receive.

