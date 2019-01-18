Students for Fair Admissions files lawsuit

Dear Carolina Community,

We are writing to share an update about a federal lawsuit filed against the University and UNC System that challenges our ability to admit and educate a diverse community of outstanding students. Our admissions policies and practices comply with the spirit and letter of the law, and we will continue to vigorously defend our position in this nationally significant case.

The lawsuit, filed in 2014, entered a new phase today that includes public legal filings. The private, out-of-state group behind the lawsuit aims to eliminate entirely the consideration of race in U.S. college admissions. UNC-Chapel Hill is among three leading universities targeted with similar lawsuits. We expect the plaintiff, in its legal filings, to attack how we admit students and mischaracterize the values of our community.

We are proud of the contributions our students make in our community, and we want each of you to know that you rightfully earned your place here. We are grateful you chose to attend Carolina and look forward to all you will accomplish in the future. The opportunity to live and learn in a diverse community that represents a broad range of backgrounds, talents, and life experiences is critical to your personal and professional development. Students, faculty, and business leaders who hire hundreds of our graduates each year agree the strength of a Carolina education lies in the diversity of experiences among our student body.

We encourage you to learn more about this case by visiting https://admissionslawsuit.unc.edu. Due to the pending litigation, we are limited in what we can say publicly about the case. But please check the website for updates as the case continues in the coming months.

Sincerely,

Carol L. Folt

Chancellor

Robert A. Blouin

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost