Focus Carolina: Katrijn Gielens

Katrijn Gielens is an associate professor of marketing and Sarah Graham Kenan Scholar. She is an internationally recognized expert in international retailing and product innovation. She studies the effects of store closings on communities and on consumers. Her research also explores the effects of private label products in grocery stores and how the digital marketplace impacts consumers.

