Focus Carolina: Rocio Quinonez

A pediatric dentist, Dr. Rocio Quinonez is widely known for her work in children’s oral health, including her signature collaborations: the Baby Oral Health Program (bOHP); its sister initiative, Prenatal Oral Health Program (pOHP); and Into the Mouths of Babes. She is also the School of Dentistry’s first associate dean for educational leadership and innovation.

About Focus Carolina

Every day, faculty members at UNC-Chapel Hill engage in groundbreaking research, innovative teaching and public service that makes an impact in our community and the state, nation and the world.

Tune in to Focus Carolina during morning, noon and evening drive times and on the weekends to hear their stories and find out what ignites their passion for their work. Focus Carolina is an exclusive program on WCHL, sponsored by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. You can listen to WCHL at 97.9 FM or 1360 AM.